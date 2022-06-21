The release date of the movie “Bob’s Burgers” is very soon

The broadcast date of the movie “Bob’s Burgers” is very soon. Created by Lauren Bouchard, Bob’s Burgers broke into the world of adult animation when it premiered on FOX in 2011. “Bob’s Burgers,” recognized as one of the most successful animated series currently on the air, follows Bob’s Belcher family (x. John Benjamin). Linda (John Roberts) and their children Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal). In 2017, Bouchard announced that work on the film “Bob’s Burgers” was in development, but work on the film was stopped due to the pandemic. On May 27, 2022, the long-awaited debut of the film “Bob’s Burgers” took place.

Now the animated film has aired. HBO Max announced via Twitter that the movie “Bob’s Burgers” will debut on the streaming platform on July 12. The planned streaming date comes less than two months after the film’s release. Written by Bouchard and Nora Smith, the film Bob’s Burgers focuses on the Belchers’ problems with keeping the restaurant afloat after a burst water pipe created a funnel right in front of Bob’s diner. Check out the announcement below:

Having already passed 200 episodes, “Bob’s Burgers” was long overdue to make a feature film that would put the Belchers on the big screen. Like the series, the film is a success and has revealed the potential for the movie “Bob’s Burgers 2”. At the moment, the misadventures, a long list of minor character appearances and fresh jokes presented in the movie “Bob’s Burgers” will soon be available on the small screen for viewers.