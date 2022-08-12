The release date of “The Legacy of Hogwarts” is scheduled for February 2023

Portkey Games has announced that Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023.

The recently announced date posted on Twitter means that the Hogwarts Legacy has been postponed for several weeks; although we were never given a specific release date, the original plan was to release Holiday 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The launch date of the Nintendo Switch will be announced soon. The team is happy that you can play, but we need a little more time to provide the best possible experience of the game.

The delay affects the PlayStation, Xbox and PC versions. The launch date for the Nintendo Switch version “will be announced soon,” the official Twitter account promises.

“The team is happy that you are playing, but we need a little more time to provide the best possible gaming experience,” the tweet reads.

Although we have seen several trailers of the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, there have been no hands-on preview sessions or extended reviews of the game so far. However, we’ve seen its PS5 features as well as character customization. We also caught a glimpse of the villains of this story.

This delay will not be the only reason to talk about the “Legacy of Hogwarts.” The game sparked a discussion about its connection with the author of Harry Potter J. Rowling, who in recent years has become known for her transphobic comments. Warner Bros. she stated that the author has no direct relation to the game, but the management stated that “she has the right to express her personal opinion.” Since then, reports have said that the game will allow the creation of transgender characters.

