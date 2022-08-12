The release date of the first season of Multiverse has been confirmed

Officially, the first season of MultiVersus will be released on August 15, 2022.

A statement via Twitter confirmed the new release date of the Warner Bros. online platform action movie, as well as details about the new combat pass.

“We are pleased to announce that Season 1 will begin on August 15th with a brand new battle pass so you can earn in-game rewards!” the statement shows. “We can also confirm that Morty will be joining the cast of characters on August 23 as part of the first season. We look forward to telling you more in the coming weeks!”

Obviously, the other big news here is that Morty (known for “Rick and Morty”) will finally appear in the game as a playable character on August 23. This is great news for fans of the show.

But Warner Bros. Games has also revealed some additional information about the first season, and it looks like when the game launches, it won’t just be a dropout of content. Instead, they will add new game modes, etc. throughout the first battle pass.

“A small note: everything we bring you in the first season will not fall out on the same day,” they said. “New modes and content will be distributed throughout the season. We will continue to share dates about all the fun events!”

The first season is only a few days away and it can’t come soon enough, and that should be a huge relief after the launch of the game was recently postponed.

Multi Vs Characters

Although some fans have speculated that it could be related to the Warner Bros. merger. Discovery, game director Tony Hyun quickly clarified everything.

“For those who are interested, we will not be affected by the merger of Discovery and Warner Bros.,” he said.

And given that the player base will soon exceed 10 million players, it seems that most fans have not turned away.

