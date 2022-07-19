The release date of the film “Bright Year” on Disney+ has been announced (and soon)

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear have set a premiere date on Disney+, and it’s coming soon. The latest entry from Pixar Animation tells about the movie in the universe of the Toy Story franchise, which inspired the creation of the Buzz Lightyear toy line, where Chris Evans voices the famous space Ranger. Despite the popularity of the character, the film disappointed at the box office, as it failed to take first place in the first weekend and opened below expectations.

Pixar has announced that Lightyear will appear on Disney+ on August 3, 2022. This corresponds to the 45-day theatrical window that Disney used before sending its films to Disne+, as it did with Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Eternals and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. At the moment, Lightyear has grossed $115 million domestically and $213 million worldwide and dropped out of the top 10 box office list over the weekend, so it’s likely to have collected all of its box office receipts. See the ad below.

Link: Lightyear: An Explanation of Every Pixar Easter Egg and Links

Get ready to launch with Disney and Pixar in #Lightyear streaming mode, which will be broadcast on August 3 only on @DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/iiXGgbcJvE

— Pixar Light Year (@PixarsLightyear) July 19, 2022

Click here to see the Twitter post

While Lightyear may have been a box office disappointment, its theatrical run is not the end of the story, and its performance on Disney+ could be a real test. The premiere of the last three Pixar films “Soul”, “Luka” and “Blushes” took place on Disney+ and became a big hit for streamers who remain in demand, and “Luka” became the most streamed film of 2021, according to Nielsen. Disney Animation’s Encanto did well at the box office when it opened on Thanksgiving Weekend in 2021, but failed to gross $100 million domestically. However, shortly after the premiere of the film on Disney+, the film blew up social networks and became a pop culture phenomenon. The audience may not have come to “Lightyear” in theaters, but it has the potential to become a major hit on Disney+.