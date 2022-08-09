The release date of the 5th season of “Cobra Kai” has been announced, along with new images

Cobra Kai will return on September 9, 2022 with the debut of season 5. In the upcoming season of the popular Netflix martial arts drama “Cobra Kai”, the villain of “Karate Kid 3” Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) will also return.

Yes, the sadistic karate villain that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) hired to terrorize Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is back… and judging by these 10 newly released images, he’s going to fight again.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Images

Of course, it makes a lot of sense. At the end of season 4 of Cobra Kai, we saw Silver fighting for control of Cobra Kai from his former friend John Creese (Martin Cove), whom he also accused of murder… and it looks like he brought some kind of support to keep Daniel and Johnny. Lawrence (William Zabka) is in line.

Season 5 comes out a few months earlier than expected — the show usually debuts on New Year’s Eve.

And frankly, it can’t happen soon enough. The fourth season was an exciting sequel to the story of Cobra Kai, in which Daniel and Johnny finally put aside their differences, and it looks like they will have to rely on each other even more in the fifth season.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know how Barnes is going to get into Cobra Kai… but it looks like he hasn’t stopped training. But these new images give us an idea of the Cobra Kai Dojo, which seems to have been painted by Sensei Silver not just with a smear of paint.

Not to mention the return of some of our favorites, including Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and even Robbie (Tanner Buchanan).

IGN’s review of season 4 of Cobra Kai states that “the heart and soul of what makes the series what it is is still present. A different kind of hypocrisy is evident in season 4, but it meets with more complex emotional journeys and unexpected commands that will make fans count the days until season 5.”

Want to know more about Cobra Kai? Find out how the creators of Cobra Kai want the show to continue after Season 5, as well as which Cobra Kai characters you can dress up like in Fortnite.

Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.