The release date of the 4th season of the TV series “You” has been announced!

“You”, one of the popular Netflix productions, will soon welcome viewers with its 4th season. According to a statement from Netflix, the release date of the expected season was announced at the Tudum event on Saturday, September 24. Here are the details…

Many productions were announced at the Tudum event organized by Netflix on Saturday, September 24. So far, information about the new season has been provided ​​Among the announcements to you, an official trailer has been released on the Netflix YouTube channel.

According to Netflix, the 4th season of “You” will be divided into two parts. While the first part will be published on February 10, 2023, the second part will be published on March 10, exactly one month later. With a trailer starting with “Hey you, Hello,” the series will be available to watch on Netflix on the dates indicated.

In addition, there is no clear information about how many episodes the 4th season will consist of. However, 1-3 series. Although the seasons consist of 10 episodes, it is expected that the 4th season will be the same. As the trailer says, Joe Goldberg is no longer “a cute bookstore manager in New York, a salesman in Los Angeles, or a loving wife in the suburbs.” In addition, Joe adds that he no longer falls in love with women.

Actors of season 4 of “You”

With the announced release date of season 4, “You” also revealed new characters. Here are the players who will meet with us in season 4:

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley)

Love (Victoria Pedretti)

Natalie (Michaela McManus)

Sherry (Shalita Grant)

Adam (Lukas Gage)

Cary (Travis Van Winkle)

Matthew (Scott Speedman)

Dottie (Saffron Burrows)

Theo (Dylan Arnold)

Marienne (Tati Gabrielle)

Kiki (Shannon Chan-Kent)

Andrew (Christopher O’Shea)

Brandon (Christopher Sean)

Gil (Mackenzie Astin)

Dr. Chandra (Ayelet Zurer)

Ryan (Scott Michael Foster)

Young Joe (Jack Fisher)

What is the plot of the drama “You”?

In our series based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes “You”, our smart character Joe owns a bookstore in New York. Beck, who comes to the bookstore as a customer, attracts Joe’s attention and falls in love with him. Joe is trying to find out something about Beck, while he can do anything for Beck. Joe, obsessed with Beck, finally becomes her boyfriend. Joe, on the other hand, complicates matters with his obsession.

So, what do you guys think about season 4 of You? Do you think he will live up to expectations? Don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.