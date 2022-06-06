The release date of Tales of the Walking Dead is set for August

The spin-off series “The Walking Dead” Tales of the Walking Dead will be released in August. The premiere of the original series “The Walking Dead” took place in 2010. Her focus is on the ever-changing cast of characters trying to survive in the years following the worldwide zombie outbreak. The horror series turned out to be extremely successful and is finally due to end after 11 seasons. However, several “Walking Dead” spin-off series are in production to keep the franchise alive.

One such series is Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology show featuring the new faces of the franchise, as well as famous characters. Each hour-long episode will feature individual stories of different zombie franchise characters in different tones and styles. The series aims to expand the universe of The Walking Dead by introducing new characters and expanding the backstory of famous characters.

AMC recently announced that the anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” will be released on August 14 on their cable TV channel, as well as on the streaming service AMC+. The first two episodes will be broadcast on AMC+ on the night of the premiere, and new episodes will be broadcast a week before the release on the network, as was the case with the last seasons of “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead”. Although the series has not been serialized, AMC promises that the upcoming series will have a high-quality narrative, full of horror and suspense with high stakes, from the point of view of various characters.

Tales of the Walking Dead promises to be a serious continuation of the expanding Walking Dead universe. A stellar cast was assembled for the series, including Parker Posey from Lost in Space, Olivia Munn from X-Men: Apocalypse, Terry Crews from Brooklyn 9-9 and Danny Ramirez from Best Shooter: Maverick. Samantha Morton will also play Alpha in one of the episodes, returning to the role of the villainess before she became the leader of the Skin-Whispering Walkers. It is expected that this episode will serve as a prequel to the events of the “Whisperer” arc from “The Walking Dead” due to the fact that Alpha was killed in season 10.

The timing of “Tales of the Walking Dead” would allow us to enter the final of the 11th season of “The Walking Dead”. The premiere of the last season of the original show took place in the summer of 2021 and was divided into three parts, with the final part. the chapter will be aired in the fall of 2022. The upcoming anthology series will whet the appetite until the long-awaited conclusion of the protracted horror series “The Walking Dead”.