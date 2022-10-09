The release date of M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller has been set

There are no details about the plot or the cast of the film yet.

The release date of M. Night Shyamalan’s new film has been set.

The film, which has no title yet, will be released on Universal on April 5, 2024 (according to the deadline).

The details of the film’s plot, as well as the cast, are kept strictly secret, but it is believed that it belongs to the thriller genre.

Before that, his new horror “Knock on the Hut” will be released first in February 2023 with the participation of Jonathan Groff from “Cold Heart” and Ben Aldridge from “Trash”.

Shyamalan’s latest film “Old” tells about a group of people who are rapidly aging on a secluded beach. It was based on the graphic novel Sand Castle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederick Peters.

Speaking to NME about the ambiguous ending of the film, he said: “The structure of the film has always been like this. “Why are they there on the beach” has always been in my head from the very beginning when I first read the graphic novel.

“There are a couple of frames in the graphic novel that I think hint at this,” he continued. “That’s where my imagination went. That’s when I decided I was going to make a movie because I knew what was going on.”

Reviewing the film, NME said: “… There is no denying that “Old” produces truly grotesque shocks, keeping us in suspense until the very end.

“Since this is Shyamalan’s film, it certainly won’t be a spoiler to point out that an elegant twist is coming. So if you have free time, unlike the characters in this movie, “Old” does enough to justify its 108-minute duration.”