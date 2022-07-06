The release date of God of War Ragnarok has finally been Announced

Sony and Santa Monica Studio were reportedly supposed to announce the release date of God of War Ragnarok on June 30 before that announcement was supposedly postponed. Although no official reason was ever given, many believed it was related to the recent controversial Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many were understandably upset by the belated announcement, for whatever reason he was allegedly detained, but the amount of harassment received as a result of Santa Monica Studio is unacceptable.

Indeed, Corey Barlog said that fans would get this information as soon as Sony and Santa Monica were ready, and now it seems that the companies were ready to demonstrate this. Today, God of War Ragnarok has received a new cinematic video that lasts only 30 seconds. It includes a dialogue between Atreus and Kratos, as well as the disclosure of Fenrir. In Norse mythology, Fenrir is one of Loki’s children, so it will be interesting to see how he shakes out. However, this short video also shows the release date.

God of War Ragnarok is released on November 9 on PS4 and PS5. This is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and many already consider it a contender for the title of “Game of the Year”. Of course, it remains to be seen, but it should be a great game to compete with Elden Ring, another popular GOTY. Of course, all this remains to be seen, but now the fans know when Ragnarok should come.

SPOILERS AHEAD

The inclusion of Fenrir here is tempting to tease the franchise. Like many who have seen the God of War ending, it is implied that Atreus’ real name may actually be Loki. This is interesting because not only is the World Serpent a child of Loki in Mythology, which is explained in the game as a World Serpent thrown back in time during Ragnarok, but also Fenrir. Seeing Kratos and Atreus face off against a giant wolf in this cinematic clip is exciting and bodes well for the game.

Otherwise, fans can expect more information about God of War Ragnarok before the release. Rumor has it that the PlayStation Showcase presentation will take place in September, as usual, and this is likely to be the next big reveal. Something earlier, however, is also not surprising.

