The Release Date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was Accidentally Shared on Instagram’s Official Account

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Italy Instagram page shared a mistake showing the release date of the game before Ubisoft’s big event. It was reported that the game will be released on November 17 in the share that was deleted soon.

Nowadays, the problems of Ubisoft, which has a headache with Far Cry 6, the new game of the Far Cry series, apparently will not be limited to this game. While it has not been more than 24 hours since the full-length promotional video of Far Cry 6 has appeared, this time there has been an improvement in the new member of the Assassin’s Creed series.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new member of the Assassin’s Creed series, announced about 2 months ago, came up with the game’s official Italy Instagram account. In a post from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Italy account, the answer to the question of when the game will meet the players was given.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date:

According to the post from the official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla account, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 17. Although the game was deleted shortly after sharing the Italy account, many users had already taken a screenshot of the account’s share.

Although the release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla did not emerge at these times, we would actually learn the date today. Because, Ubisoft will announce the release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the Ubisoft Forward 2020 event, which will take place today.

In today’s event, Ubisoft can not only explain the release date of the game, but also publish the gameplay video as promised. But if you remember, 6 days ago, the 30-minute video game of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was revealed. The video to be released today is quite likely to be the same.

In the Ubisoft Forward 2020 event to be held in the coming hours, it does not seem to be just Assassin’s Creed Valhal. Many players’ expectations are that the company will also showcase the new game Watch Dogs Legion of the Watch Dogs series during the event. We will convey the developments experienced during the event to you.



