The relationship of Krischel Staus and G-Flip is likely to play out on the “sunset sale”: they are still “strong”

The perfect combination. Krischel Stause and G-Flip are “still strong” despite taking a step back to share their relationship on social media.

“They were more restrained in their romance, as there was a lot of speculation about their relationship, so they want it to be more private on social media,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the couple who went public with their relationship in May. “[For them] it’s never boring—they always find fun ways to keep the spark going.”

Staus, 41, started dating the 27-year-old Australian musician, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/they, earlier this year after appearing in their music video “Get Me Outta Here”. Although the couple is busy with their careers, the insider added that they “fully understand” each other’s busy schedules and “agree that they are separated for several weeks.”

The source continued, “They support each other’s careers and make efforts to maintain a happy relationship. They really balance each other out.”

In fact, things are going so well between the couple that there is a “good chance” that G-Flip will appear in the upcoming season of “Sunset Sale” with his girlfriend. “It would be logical if G Flip made a Sunset Sale movie with Chris, especially if they are together and around the camera,” an insider told us. Although filming has “not started yet”, it is likely that the songwriter of “Killing My Time” will play some role in the upcoming episodes.

G-Flip, for their part, previously admitted that they “did not dare” to appear on the Netflix reality show, despite the fact that they wanted to support Stause. “I’ve never thought of my life as a reality show. I think I want to stick to music,” the songwriter told Entertainment Tonight in July. “I don’t want people to know me as a reality TV star, not as a musician, because I’ve been playing music all my life. Since I was 9 years old, this has always been my dream. I always just want to be in the studio or on stage, playing drums and stuff like that. So I don’t think it’s really for me.”

They continued, “[But] I met the entire cast of Selling Sunset and the creators behind it, and they’re all such cool, awesome people. They’re so wonderful. They’re so funny.”

Stause surprised her colleagues when she announced her relationship with G-Flip during the fifth season reunion of Selling Sunset, which aired earlier this year. “I’m still very attracted to male energy and a good person,” the real estate agent said at the time about the “Killing My Time” singer. “I’ve heard people talk about these things, and they say: “I’ve known this since I was young.” It’s not me. I’m just very open to good energy. I do not know what the future holds for me. … I know that we are constantly being judged in this position, but in the end, I am so happy.”

The couple sparked engagement rumors last month when Stause was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand, although a representative for the All My Children graduate told us it was “just a ring and nothing more. They’re not actually engaged.”

Prior to dating G-Flip, Stous was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019, and their messy divorce played out during season 3 of “Sunset Sale.” he announced that he was leaving in December next year.

With a report by Diana Cooper