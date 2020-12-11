The Relationship Between Bitfinex and Tether May Reveal

Details of the relationship between Bitfinex and Tether, the two giant names in the cryptocurrency world, may come to light in the next few weeks. The New York Attorney General expects Bitfinex and Tether to make a statement regarding the $ 850 million mystery.

According to CoinDesk’s report, the New York Attorney General’s Office made a new statement regarding the Bitfinex and Tether investigation. In the report submitted to the Supreme Court, it was stated that both Bitfinex and Tether displayed a cooperative attitude during the investigation.

Why are Bitfinex and Tether under investigation?

The crypto currency exchange Bitfinex was in cooperation with a firm called Crypto Capital until 2019. Crypto Capital executives were accused of money smuggling in 2019. Bitfinex, which ended its partnership with the company after that, had a budget deficit of almost $ 1 billion.

The New York Attorney General’s Office began to suspect that Bitfinex may have used Tether’s reserves to cover this budget deficit, following investigations last year. It is known that Bitfinex and Tether are seen as “sister companies” and these companies are managed by the same names.

The Attorney General’s Office, which initiated an investigation into these two companies, suggested that Bitfinex may have borrowed $ 850 million from Tether reserve. During the investigation, it was announced that only 74% of USDT tokens produced by Tether were backed by dollars, not 100%.

The relationship between the two can be revealed within a few weeks.

As part of the investigation, the New York Attorney General has announced that it wants access to Bitfinex and Tether’s financial reports. The Attorney General’s Office applied to the court for this and demanded that reports dating back to 2015 be submitted to the relevant authority. Although these two cryptocurrency companies objected to the Attorney General’s decision, the objection was not accepted by the court.

The Attorney General’s Office submitted a report to the Supreme Court on Wednesday and shared new information on the investigation. It was stated in the report that Bitfinex and Tether behave cooperatively, and it was stated that the financial reports in question could be “delivered in a few weeks”.



