The regime that Queen Letizia of Spain performs

The Perricone diet is a diet carried out by many people, one of them being Queen Leticia of Spain. If you want to know the benefits of this diet and how you can apply it to your regular diet, do not miss the following details.

What is the Perricone diet?

The newspaper El Confidencial indicates that the Perricone Diet is a diet devised by Dr. Nicholas Perricone to curb inflammation and restore the health of the skin and the body in general.

However, the Perricone diet has other positive effects on the body, such as weight loss, delaying aging, and preventing stretch marks and wrinkles, which are also partially due to inflammation.

Diet guidelines

In this diet, it is important to have a significant amount of protein, low-glycemic carbohydrates, and healthy fats at each meal, but protein should always be the most important.

It is also important to consume large amounts of water, preferably about 8 glasses a day and at least 1 to accompany each meal. It is also preferable to replace the consumption of coffee with green tea, which is healthier than the previous one.

This diet also requires avoiding the consumption of sugars, soft drinks and alcohol, which is one of the fundamental points to achieve the weight loss that this diet promises.

Like any other diet, it is important that you consult with your healthcare provider about how appropriate it would be for you to apply the Perricone diet in your life. If he gives you the go-ahead, you can feel confident that she won’t be detrimental to your health.



