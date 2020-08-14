The refurbished 13 inch MacBook Pro is on sale!

Apple, which also sold previously renewed iPhone models, also sold the renewed 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Refurbished models will use older hardware than current models.

13-inch MacBook Pro with a 10th generation Intel processor were on sale. In addition, 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th generation Intel processors are also on sale.

Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro features

The MacBook Pro, which has made a name for itself with its performance among Mac models, is on the market again with the previous generation processor. However, this is not the only point that needs attention. Magic Keyboard will be available on the renewed models. Thus, there will be no butterfly system keyboard, which some users do not like.

The refurbished 13 inch MacBook Pro is currently available on apple.com. When the model is examined, Intel Core i5 1.4 GHz 4-core Turbo Boost processor up to 3.9 GHz, 256 GB SSD storage, Hardware options in this model include 1.7 GHz 4-core 8th generation Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost processor up to 4.5 GHz.



