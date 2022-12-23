The Reds Are Back, But What About Darwin and The Defense? – The Last Word About Manchester City – Liverpool 3:2

We are back in the thick of things, and although Liverpool did not win on their return, they did not leave us without questions to discuss after the 3-2 defeat to Man City.

It was a game that exposed the difficulties Liverpool still face, namely in defence, but it also brought Jurgen Klopp a number of positive moments.

Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah both scored at a fast pace, but it wasn’t enough to continue defending the League Cup title.

Here, Joanna Durkan from This Is Anfield (@JoannaDurkan_) is joined by TaintlessRed (@TaintlessRed) to discuss the return of Liverpool, Darwin Nunez and how much disappointment the exit from the cup causes.

Firstly, Liverpool is finally back. How does it feel?

JOANNA: It’s a great feeling, in a way the break seemed longer than it actually was.

We started in typical Liverpool style with injuries to Bobby and Milner, and our defense still has a lot of work to do, but I’m ready for a series of games that we have ahead of us.

Let’s hope we get lucky, especially in the injury department, because it looks like we still need it!

RED: Echoing you, Joanna, it’s nice to have Liverpool back.

There was a lot of drama and frustration in a number of games at the World Cup, but the quality in the Liverpool vs Manchester City match is much higher, even if there were a lot of missing players and they don’t fully match each other yet.

Although the result and aspects of the performance were not what we wanted, it was nice to see that our players really passed the tests, and this is exactly what they needed for serious business in the Premier League and preparation for the Champions League.

The team’s defense was a failure, didn’t much change there then?

RED: Defensively, Liverpool were too open and made too many mistakes, many of which were not actually punished.

It wasn’t just the defenders’ fault, although Gomez had yet to forget another game, and Robertson was far from the best version of himself.

As Klopp said after the match, we had difficulties in midfield, and Manchester City cut through us like a knife through warm butter. City’s pace, fitness and accuracy have caused a lot of problems for young players like Carvalho, Elliott and Baisetic.

I hope the young people will learn from this match and use them to become better.

It is worth remembering that Liverpool did not have a main goalkeeper, three main defenders, two main midfielders who did not make the starting line-up, and three injured strikers.

The performance may have further emphasized the need to sign contracts in January, and not just in the summer, if we want to return to the top four.

JOANNA: I don’t want to see that third City goal again, and it’s not just alone, because it’s a constant way for the opponent to score against us – we like to leave men free at the back post.

As you said, Red, there were too many mistakes, and City too often just waltzed with very little resistance — I know this is the first game back, and several young players participated in it.

“Obviously there is still a lot of room for improvement,” Klopp said after the match, and he would be right, we need to be active, not react.

Liverpool need to become a more stubborn and physical team again (Fabio needs to work on this), and not one that always needs to surpass the opponent in points to win.

Darwin makes all the right moves, but a few words about his completion…

RED: Darwin’s physical qualities, desire, persistent running and movement make him a magnet of chances. When he plays, something always happens, and it seems that he always has chances.

He clearly does not correspond to his completion and in this sense reminds me very much of the young Edinson Cavani, who had many similar features, but in his youth he was also criticized a lot for his completion.

Nunez still managed to get a great unselfish pass when he came across a brilliant Oxlade-Chamberlain pass, and it almost surprised Salah that he missed rather than punched, but of course he needed to take at least one of his chances.

I’m still a big fan of Darwin, his goal-to-assist ratio of 90 goals since he joined Liverpool is already excellent, and I expect that as he matures and trains more, his performance will get better, just like Cavani’s.

I’d rather have him playing than not, but there’s no denying he’s still raw.

JOANNA: I agree with you, it’s good that he exists and, at least, uses the opportunities — and you feel that he will achieve his goal, hopefully soon.

It’s disappointing and great in equal measure. It’s a shame that most of his moments are on his right foot, but that doesn’t justify some of the finishing we’ve seen.

Darwin could easily have ended the evening with a match ball, but Klopp will have no problem ignoring the misses and focusing on creating chances, it would be better to be in the center of events than not at all.

Raw is a word that I would also use for him, you forget that he is only 23 years old.

Are you generally disappointed with the exit from the cup at this stage?

JOANNA: This is one of those cases where if you win, great, and if you don’t, it’s far from a bitter blow — it makes the taste of defeat more pleasant, I think, a little.

In my opinion, it’s better to give it up now if we’re not going to win it, other competitions require more concentration.

It is unlikely that the schedule will change as we have opened several slots for our postponed league games, but that is what we need to focus on.

We need to get back on the right track in the Premier League, gain momentum and be fit for Real Madrid in the Champions League in February. But first I’m hoping for a belated Christmas present at the villa.

RED: I don’t like that we lose to any team, but the League Cup was the least important of our competitions, and given how strong the Man City team was, there is always the possibility of losing a game away at the Etihad.

This season has already been incredibly compressed because of the World Cup, and Liverpool already need to find a place to somehow squeeze into two extraliga games that need to be rearranged after the queen’s funeral.

In addition, the monetary gain from the Carabao Cup is negligible compared to other competitions (winners receive only 100,000 pounds).

It’s more disappointing for the younger players, who tend to get more opportunities in this competition, but overall I’m pretty optimistic about losing. To Aston Villa!