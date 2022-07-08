The Red Dead Redemption 2 patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X may be at risk

Red Dead Redemption 2 players are still coping with the sudden announcement that Rockstar is shutting down development of Red Dead Online, switching resources to the next Grand Theft Auto game. This was always an inevitable conclusion, given the relative modest popularity of Red Dead Redemption 2 next to Grand Theft Auto, but, nevertheless, the news was unpleasant. Unfortunately, there is more disappointing news, as one of the Rockstar insiders reports that the long-awaited ports of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have been frozen.

A Rockstar Tez2 reporter recently shared information that there will be no more Red Dead Redemption 2 ports for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Also, he says that the ports were in development, but now they are canceled/stopped. Tez2 does not provide any additional information about the ports of Red Dead Redemption 2, so it is unclear whether they were canceled due to the redistribution of resources in favor of Grand Theft Auto or some other problem occurred.

To be clear, Rockstar has never officially announced that it is working on ports of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. Fans only assumed this, given that Rockstar was regularly late with ports of its games to new platforms. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a very popular game, even if it’s not as big as Grand Theft Auto. It makes sense to port it to next-generation platforms. However, Rockstar may no longer agree.

Perhaps the problem is that the Red Dead Redemption 2 port for PC didn’t work as well as Rockstar had hoped, or perhaps the Red Dead Online player base has shrunk significantly over the past year or two. Another explanation may be that the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 is not going as smoothly as Rockstar would like, so more resources are needed. Most likely, it’s not just that Rockstar doesn’t want to do this.

However, the veracity of Tez2’s statement about Red Dead Redemption 2 is, to put it mildly, questionable. Just four days ago, Tez2 replied to someone on Twitter, asking if the Red Dead Redemption 2 ports for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are in development. One would think that they gave the same answers, but this is not the case. At the time, Tez2 stated that “an RDR2 update for PS5 and XSX is planned at some point in the future.” In other words, Tez2 seems to have contradicted itself a few days ago.

It is quite possible and highly plausible that Rockstar canceled all plans to transfer Red Dead Redemption 2 to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’s also possible that Rockstar never seriously planned to ship ports. In the end, all that matters is that Red Dead Redemption 2 players are in the same position as before, which lowers their expectations of Rockstar, which has become commonplace.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is already available on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.