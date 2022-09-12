The Red Dead Redemption 2 clip is a reminder of why players should never underestimate bears.

The recent Red Dead Redemption 2 video is a reminder of why players should never underestimate bears. While in other games like Far Cry and Ghost of Tsushima, encounters with wildlife are more timid and survivable, the same cannot be said for Red Dead Redemption 2, as one wrong move can mean the difference between life and death in its unforgiving landscapes.

“Never underestimate Bears” is the title of the Reddit video from Distinct-Pipe-8274, too appropriate, given the result of this player’s actions. If Leonardo DiCaprio’s film Survivor taught viewers anything, it’s that you can’t mess with bears, and now players have the same message in the form of a video game thanks to this clip in which Arthur Morgan mocks a bear. In the clip there is a result that should be expected when ignoring the basic survival instincts, so as not to provoke a giant animal. All things considered, players are not recommended to use this Reddit video for tips on how to defeat the legendary bear in Red Dead Redemption 2.

However, for players who want to have fun with wildlife, there are plenty of places to find bears in Red Dead Redemption 2. However, players need to know what they are getting into. The clip, published by Distinct-Pipe-8274, begins with a dramatic fight between Arthur Morgan and a bear. By a strange coincidence, the bear loses interest in Arthur Morgan and turns around before leaving. This disappointing reaction of the bear did not seem to satisfy the player, given his next move.

Then the player runs up to the bear and kicks him on the back not once, but twice, probably trying to hit him as many times as possible. Without wasting any time, the bear immediately jumps on Arthur, and his cowboy hat flies off his head. Bears in Red Dead Redemption 2 are frightening, various videos on the Internet demonstrate their unpredictable nature, but in this case, the following should be expected.

Bears have become somewhat infamous in the game thanks to the many clips showing their violent and sometimes funny encounters with players, for example, a bear attack that occurred in the middle of a cinematic moment in Red Dead Redemption 2. give themselves away. Some may call this particular video instant karma, as the result is a little satisfying. The viewers of the video seem to agree, commenting on the humorous nature of the encounter, and no matter how many times they play the game, there is always something to discover.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.