The Recording Academy Reportedly Banned Kanye West From Performing

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on April 3rd, with Kanye West reportedly not being allowed to perform at the upcoming awards ceremony. While West was nominated for five awards at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Variety reported that the artist will not be able to perform due to recent “behaviour” reasons.

Kanye West reportedly ‘dropped out’ at the 2022 Grammy Awards On March 19, Variety released a report on West and the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony. In the report, Variety shared that West‘s representative reached out directly to Variety.

According to Variety, West‘s rep cited a report on Blast, which aired late on Friday, that the artist’s team received a call Friday night and was “sadly” removed from the show’s lineup of artists due to his “concern”.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, West was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and has two nominations for Album of the Year.

Who will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The Recording Academy announced the first tour artists for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on March 15.

According to the Recording Academy, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow will be performing at the awards ceremony.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS from 8 p.m. EDT.