“The Rebirth of the King of the Mountain” will not be on Fox

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorne explained that the network would not participate.

“That’s not going to happen with Fox,” he said. “We love this team, and we love this show. Obviously, this is part of our animation heritage. But what we’re really focused on is animation, so it’s about launching the next wave of our signature animated series while keeping our great shows alive.”

“King of the Mountain” creator Mike Judge recently teased the show’s return, saying it has “a very good chance of coming back.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the show touted for a revival: judge and co-creator Greg Daniels are launching a new animation company, Bandera Entertainment, back in January, and also hinting that something is in development.

“We were very excited to use different tones and different styles and try to expand the form of animation art,” Daniels said of Bandera’s animation lineup. “We live in the golden age of content, right? This is animation. That was one of the things we talked about when we founded the company: “Let’s add animation to all these different genres.”

However, Daniels later explained that no deal had been made with the “King of the Mountain”.

Going back even further, writer Bent Forrester claimed that “heated negotiations” about the series were conducted back in 2021.

“They are hotly negotiating the return of the King of the Mountain,” he said. “The Trump administration has suddenly made this very relevant again. All the heroes are 15 years old. The project is sooo good. Okay, I’ve said too much.”

Whether the “King of the Mountain” will return to our televisions remains to be seen. Either way, it looks like the show’s original network won’t be involved.

