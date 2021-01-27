The reasons that motivated the renewal of the series

The Blacklist premiered season 8 last November 2020 through NBC, after several months on hiatus that kept fans in a state of anxiety.

After airing two episodes after the premiere, The Blacklist went on hiatus until last week when it returned with episode 3 of the eighth installment.

Now, the broadcast network NBC announced Tuesday that it made the decision to renew its hit crime drama for a ninth season.

Recall that for months, the rumor that The Blacklist would come to an end with season 8 echoed among fans who remained concerned.

And there are enough reasons for NBC to make the decision to renew the crime drama of Raymond “Red” Reddington (Jame Spader) and Elizabeth “Liz” Keen (Megan Boone) for a ninth installment.

As fans know, The Blacklist is one of the most successful crime dramas today that has gained a wide fan base around the world. The series is broadcast by its original house NBC, and is available on the Netflix streaming platform.

It is important to note that with the broadcast of the first episode of season 8 on November 13, The Blacklist reached 7.5 million viewers in the total audience measurement.

Also, during the broadcast of season 7 between 2019-2020, The Blacklist reached almost 39 million viewers in total on linear and digital platforms.

NBC notes that The Blacklist series draws a top-notch audience, ranking as the No. 2 television drama during the 2019-20 season. These being the main reasons that motivated NBC to renew the series for a ninth installment.