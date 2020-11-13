The reason why Trump appears in “My Poor Little Angel 2”

Chris Columbus revealed why he agreed to have Donald Trump in “My Poor Little Angel 2” and it had nothing to do with appreciating him

Chris Columbus has made many popular movies throughout his career, including the first two Harry Potter films, Adventures in Babysitting, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more.

However, when we think of Chris Columbus, the movies that first come to mind are My Poor Little Angel and My Poor Little Angel 2: Lost in New York. The sequel is almost as beloved as the first, but it has become a meme over the course of Donald Trump’s presidency due to its infamous cameo.

You have probably seen the image of Donald Trump with Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin many times.

Well, in a recent interview with Insider, Chris Columbus shared some behind-the-scenes details of Donald Trump in the movie.

“Like most locations in New York City, you only pay a fee and are allowed to film at that location. We approached the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to film in the lobby. We couldn’t reconstruct The Plaza in a sound studio “, explained the director of” Mi Pobre Angelito “.

“Trump said it’s okay. We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to include him in the movie, and when we first screened it, the strangest thing happened: People cheered when Trump appeared on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie, a moment for the audience,’ but he did get into the movie with intimidation. ”

Director of “Mi Pobre Angelito” has a new project

While Chris Columbus is not involved in the upcoming Home Alone reboot, the director directed the upcoming Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles 2, starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

This is the first film directed by Chris Columbus since Pixels in 2015. However, he has served as an executive producer on many recent films, including Scoob !, The Lighthouse and The Witch. He also served as a producer on the first installment of The Christmas Chronicles.

“It’s been two years since brothers Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her new boyfriend. of her mother and son Jack. (Jahzir Bruno). Not willing to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious and magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas forever, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pushed on a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). ”

Written and directed by Chris Columbus and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that is filled with the heart, humor, and holiday spirit.

What do you think about why Donald Trump appeared in “My Poor Little Angel 2: Lost in New York? Are you surprised that he forced the director to let him participate? Share your opinion with us in Somagnews in the comments.



