The reason Preacher decides to keep Paige’s secret

At Virgin River, Preacher began to have suspicions of his own after the discussion about Paige’s finances. He had also noticed how Paige was very protective of her son and seemed reluctant to have a romantic relationship.

Eventually, Paige opened up about her true identity on Virgin River, saying that she had been in an abusive relationship with a man named Wes (Steve Bacic) from whom she had been on the run and changing her name.

Her husband had filed multiple lawsuits against her, accusing her of kidnapping, among other things. Virgin River fans were shocked when Wes was introduced in season two as she was finally able to track down Paige.

Wes continued to abuse Paige and the pair ended up fighting at the top of the stairs. During the fight, Paige pushed Wes and he fell down the stairs, ending up dead in Virgin River.

Preacher had seen another person on Virgin River who looked exactly like Wes, and it turned out to be her brother Vince (Ian Tracey). Vince warned the Preacher of what would happen to Paige if he could find her, so there is a chance that he will catch up with her.

Vince is an investigator for the Miami Police Department. Fans can only hope that Paige was able to stay alive and out of sight, and they are eager to discover her whereabouts in Virgin River’s third season.



