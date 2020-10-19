The reason Jungkook sold his luxurious apartment

Jungkook decided to sell his luxurious apartment, the idol has been living with his fellow BTS members and suffered some losses of money.

The K-pop group BigHit is preparing the release of their new album “BE”, they have already revealed the first previews of their comeback that will take place on November 20 and with which they hope to break their own records and continue increasing their earnings, which have allowed them to have a great status; however, Jungkook decided to sell one of his properties.

According to Korean media reports, Jungkook decided to sell his luxurious apartment in the exclusive Seoul Forest Trimage area. The idol bought the property in 2018 and paid one million 950 thousand won, other famous idol stars live in the complex, but the Golden Maknae decided to put it up for sale this year.

Despite having his own apartment, Jungkook never lived in that place, he stayed in Bangtan’s dormitories during these two years, apparently, keeping it was more expensive and he suffered some losses, so he decided to get rid of it and recover a little of their investment, the boys have been sharing a home since they debuted.

JUNGKOOK SOLD ITS LUXURY APARTMENT

According to reports from a real estate agent, Jungkook managed to sell his place in Trimage for more than 2 million won, a little more than the original price, unfortunately he did not recoup his earnings, because despite receiving more money than he paid, the idol had to cover expenses from taxes and fees. The place is known for having a great view of the famous Han River, it is one of the most luxurious resorts in Seoul.

It is not known if Jungkook will invest the money in another department, the profits and fortune they have made with BTS allow him to become completely independent and live a comfortable life, but at the moment he prefers to share his time with the boys, since it is not easy to live alone Furthermore, it is still the smallest of the group.

Jungkook has become a very popular idol, the idol tops the charts for baby names.



