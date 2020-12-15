The reason David Kessler is the opposite in real life

Last week on NCIS: LA, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) came face to face with a sociopath who is obsessed with her. Unfortunately, it has returned again. He’s determined to find her and make her pay.

During season 12, episode 5 (titled “Raising the Dead”) of NCIS: LA, Kensi had to speak with a sociopath named David Kessler. She was the one responsible for putting him in jail years ago, her work in his case is what helped her get a job in the special projects office.

David would only talk to Kensi about the case, so he had to visit him in jail because he had information that could prevent the President of the United States from getting hurt. Sadly, David is obsessed with Kensi, he threatened to hurt him when he got out of jail.

For his part, Kensi didn’t think David would get out of jail anytime soon, so he moved on with his life. However, shortly after speaking with David, Kensi and Deeks received an unexpected phone call from Nell. He told them that David had been released from prison. That means his next stop will be to find Kensi and fulfill his promise to kill her.

Frank Military, the writer of episode 5 of season 12, who at the same time played the role of David Kessler. During an interview, Ruah says she was excited to learn that Military would be playing the role.

“I was so happy and excited, because who better to play this dark and twisted character than the guy who thought it?” Ruah says. “Frank was an actor 20 years ago before he became the incredible writer that he is.”

In turn, Ruah says that this episode is very dark, but it is what Military is used to writing. Although the material goes to very dark places, Ruah says that in real life Military is not like that.

“Frank Military in real life is the complete opposite of that. It’s a ray of sunshine! And he is the most loving, calm and wonderful husband and father. It’s really fascinating to see where he can go despite his true personality. ”

“She once told me that the darker you are, the brighter the light at the end, and that made perfect sense to me. It is essentially super dark so that later it can be illuminated “, confessed Daniela Ruah in an interview”



