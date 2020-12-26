The Reason Brianna Forgave Stephen Bonnet

Brianna (Sophie Skelton) was shocked when she heard that Bonnet (Ed Speelers) was still alive, fearing that he would go after her and try to take Jemmy from her. It all began in the fourth season of Outlander where Brianna discovered that Bonnet was still alive so many wonder if Brianna shot Sthephen for revenge or not.

Eventually, the Outlander villain managed to catch Brianna and trick her into reuniting him with her son. Just when it seemed like all was lost, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and Roger (Richard Rankin) showed up to stop Bonnet from escaping.

Jamie and Roger volunteered to shoot Bonnet and finally get rid of him, but Brianna begged them not to. The pirate was tried and faced death by drowning. However, unable to see him suffer, Brianna shot him in the head to learn that he was dead and could not return.

Fans have speculated whether Brianna killed Bonnet out of mercy or revenge. Now, the author of the Outlander novels, Diana Gabaldon, has revealed that Brianna needed to see the villain suffer in order to move on.

“We felt that the audience could make a decision. I’ll say it from my personal perspective, and this is not speaking for the writers, for me it felt like a bit of both. ”

“It wasn’t really that much revenge. In my opinion I don’t think Brianna’s character is really vindictive. I wouldn’t want to see anyone suffer. I knew Bonnet’s worst fear was drowning, honestly, it’s a horrible way to do it, “said the showrunner.

So she thinks she did it out of pity believing that she just wanted it to end. As for Brianna, the author confesses that above all she had mercy on him because she knew exactly how horrible it would be for him, and that he would die anyway and in order not to be filled with hatred, she decided to forgive him.

“I appreciate the ambiguity,” added Diana. “I really like that.”

“There is also the sense of finality to draw a line underneath. She says in the book: “I am the only person for whom this is more difficult.”

Recall that Her father Jamie Fraser and Roger volunteer to kill him on the spot if she wanted it to be done or to support her if she wanted to kill him on the spot but would not allow it.

This is because she wanted me to try and face the consequences and such, but when it came to that kind of thing we already know Brianna, you know, she has mercy and would give her that gift by sending it to her grave quickly.

Actor Ed recently opened up to being replaced as another villain preparing to put himself in his shoes. Speaking on a podcast, the actor revealed that he personally proposed how he wanted to approach Bonnet and he did.

“Even with a character like this, you don’t do it to leave a legacy of what that character was or what he represented, you just have to interpret the truth of what you are portrayed,” said the actor.



