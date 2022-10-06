The real reason why singers wear headphones during a concert or studio recording

In the studio videos, we see in which environment the artist records his songs and with which technological devices. Artists wear large headphones, no matter how many people and what instruments are used in this quiet studio environment. So why?

From a technical point of view, some are curious to wear large headphones in a studio environment with such good sound insulation and technological tools.

The answer to the question is hidden right here; These headphones not only allow you to listen to background music, but also have other functions. Let’s see what these headphones do.

First, let’s talk about how music is mostly recorded in the studio.

The instruments used and the vocal tones are among the most important reasons why we experience strong emotions in the music we listen to. Recording high-quality music is not as easy as it seems. While all the music is created live in front of us, the process of recording albums and singles is intense. We will call this process the main one.

Multitrack recording has become the gold standard in modern music production. In this standard, all vocals and instruments are recorded on separate channels. After the recording is completed, the recordings in the channels can be edited one by one, if necessary, the recording can be updated, and thus you can create songs close to perfection. The biggest advantage of this gold standard is that it prevents alternating recordings and instruments from leaking into the microphone.

Let’s get to the topic: Why do artists prefer big headphones in the studio?

If the artists had first picked up the background music while recording, their very sensitive microphones would have picked up these sounds. This would lead to a deterioration in the purity and quality of the song. Therefore, the artists who will perform vocals take their recordings on their own. Secondly, these headphones are made of insulating materials that are large enough to cover the ear so that other sounds cannot be heard. When the microphone and headphones meet, the sound that the artist delivers to the microphone from the headphones is transmitted to him instantly and it is possible to adjust the tone at will.

In addition, these headphones are of high quality, and their bass and treble are not at a standard level like other headphones. In these headphones, the bass and treble are designed to make the slightest noise noticeable; this makes it easier for the user to register and edit.

So why do singers wear earplugs during live performances?

Have you ever wondered how performers who reach huge fan bases and perform live in a lively crowd in large arenas ensure a stable performance? To do this, singers use in-ear headphones in their live performances, which look like ordinary headphones. In-ear headphones for monitoring; this allows singers to transmit different instruments at different volume levels so that they can maintain their performance in a stable manner. For example; If an artist wants the drums to be louder and the pianist’s voice to be smaller, this monitor can adjust this with headphones.

Now let’s better understand what ordinary headphones, studio headphones and in-ear headphones for monitoring are.

Noise isolation: Studio headphones and in-channel monitor headphones have an even frequency. The sounds from them are projected onto the performer in their pure form, without amplifying the bass. In conventional headphones, the bass varies depending on the manufacturer. The flat frequency of studio and in-channel monitor headphones allows the sound engineer and the artist to more clearly notice the roughness.

Type and design: The type of headset depends on your preferences. Although there are design preferences that cover or do not cover the ear in conventional headphones, versions that cover the ear are preferred to isolate the sound in headphones used in the studio. These ear-covering versions can be divided into two versions with and without a grille. While the grated version provides a little more space, the grated version provides better sound insulation. In-ear headphones used on stage are usually uniform and fit in the ear.

Durability: Durability depends on the price of all three types of headphones. Products with high prices are more durable because the quality of the material is good, but we can say that the headphones used in the studio are made of high-quality materials for a long time.