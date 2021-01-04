The real reason Ragnar and Lagertha ended their marriage

With the recent release of the Vikings finale, many fans are still asking the reason why Ragnar and Lagertha ended their marriage, so this could be why.

During the first season of Vikings, problems began for Ragnar and Lagertha’s marriage, where he cheats on her with Aslaug, leading to the end of the relationship.

However, series creator Michael Hirst has revealed during an interview that there was a perfectly valid reason for breaking up this couple’s marriage.

“The starting point for Vikings was a young farmer, who was happily married with children, but frustrated by his lack of opportunities to navigate and explore lands west of Scandinavia,” he said.

“It was then that we met him for the first time. And soon, his ambitions begin to unfold, but they bring with them inevitable and sometimes dire consequences. ”

But the creator of the show not only made reference to those points, but there were others, in terms of the development of the story and the world that they were about to explore.

“I couldn’t have spent more time with Ragnar and Lagertha because, even as the story began, their domestic and rural idyll was over! It’s not unusual to start a drama series at a turning point, and that’s what I did. The world was about to change, and Ragnar and Lagertha changed with it. ”

Although Ragnar and Lagertha parted ways very quickly, they both remained the main “couple” of the show, something that fans liked.

After Lagertha is killed by Hvitserk, she is reunited with Ragnar in the afterlife, and they both wear their humble farmhouse clothes from the days when they were happiest.

Although Ragnar’s actions and his accumulated adventures and responsibilities eventually broke him, there was always a great connection between the two.



