The real reason Maria Bello left Regretable!

The premiere of season 18 of NCIS is getting a large number of viewers, but, the show seems to be saying goodbye to one of its characters, as actress Maria Bello, is “leaving” the series as Dr. Jacqueline Sloane.

Actress Maria Bello entered the NCIS series during season 15 of the show to play Dr. Jacqueline Sloane, but after only three seasons it appears she will be leaving the show.

The reason for your departure

The reality is that the actress Maria Bello, had made a contract to interpret her role for at least three years, spanning from season 15 to 17, but so far she has not left the program, since she appeared in season 18.

The actress is set to appear during the first eight episodes of NCIS season 18, all to get her a dignified send-off. Also, he has a role to play for episode 400 of the series.

Another reason why the actress could leave the program would be her new project as a writer and film producer, since the actress Maria Bello is working for her first production, called The Woman King.

Until now, all the fans of the show are creating various theories of how the character of actress Maria Bello, Dr. Jacqueline Sloane, would come out.



