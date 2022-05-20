The real reason Law & Order SVU has been losing fans for a while

After a surge in ratings following the reintroduction of Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit recently hit “an all-time demo low.” While many former fans have cited the show’s alleged newfound liberal agenda as their reason for rebellion, the reality is that the spinoff has always been inspired by current events.

While there are several elements at play (including the interpretive gap between watching a show inspired by current events in real time and watching it in syndication), the biggest danger to long-running Law & Order SVU is not its politics, but its lackluster approach. to the narration.

In a well-intentioned but disastrously executed attempt to bring police procedurals into the 21st century, Law & Order SVU sacrificed the two most compelling aspects (not to mention the title) of the series. The current episodes contain little to no investigation, and as a result, the complex lead-up to the trial and the trial itself have also been lost. These were the main means of the series to organically represent, explore and promote their point of view on a given debate.

To be fair, as a series already progressively lined up, Law & Order SVU had its work cut out for it on the cusp of its 22nd season. Extensive studies and calls for an overhaul (or even cancellation) of police dramas, forced the series to acknowledge his idealistic depiction of law enforcement in the United States. Had Law & Order SVU chosen not to acknowledge these shifting cultural norms, it would have seemed hypocritical, given the liberal bent of its first 21 seasons.

Unfortunately, instead of fully committing to the difficult task of actual evolution, the series touched on the racial bias of its detectives. Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson was criticized for her bias-driven blind spots in the season 22 premiere, but Law & Order SVU quickly dropped this topic. Then, in an effort to prove that it could actually deliver on showrunner Warren Leight’s promises of recognition and change, the series took the easy way out.

Instead of imbuing his detectives and their investigations with a higher degree of realism, he simply stopped showing them being detectives or participating in investigations. This might have worked, but in the words of Captain Cragen (Dann Florek) from Season 1 Episode 4, “You take something away, it would be nice if you had something to add.” Until the series finds a way to inspire these things without its investigate and prosecute/defend formula, it will continue to erode not only its own thematic intent and ratings, but also the approach to primetime storytelling in general.