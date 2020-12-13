The Real Reason Haesten Let Eadith Go Free

The popular The Last Kingdom series showed us a very curious and interesting scene, in which Haesten let Eadith go free. But, fans are wondering why he did it and this is it.

Haesten has always been looking for a way in which he can win something from any situation, although they are not always in battles, he is always ready for them, but during the fourth season there was some “goodness” in him.

But, having lost to Uhtred, Haesten has expressed interest in hanging up his sword and retreating from battles to dedicate himself to land and a wife, which is why he began to show empathy for Eadith during the siege of Winchester.

During the siege, Haesten and Eadith were seen running through the crowd, trying to escape the battle. Haesten tried to grab Eadith so they could run together, but she managed to free herself and went in another direction.

But the real reason he let her run was, because the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories, and it seems that Eadith and Haesten’s encounter between them was completely made up for the show.

Fans of the series have pointed out how the couple is not even known in the books, saying that their characters in the source material are very different.

Although for the series, fans have suggested that Haesten saw Eadith as a bargaining chip that he could use to his advantage later down the line, so he wanted to keep her alive.



