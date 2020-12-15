The real reason Beth Harmon strikes a chord with viewers

Through the story of fictional chess magician Beth Harmon, the hit Netflix series Lady’s Gambit presented the dark side of early talent. It was also a display of the extraordinary talent of the actress who plays the role of Beth, Anya Taylor-Joy as a result touching the hearts of the audience.

More specifically, seeing Anya Taylor-Joy in interviews after watching the series reveals a person so different from the character that one has to marvel at the extent to which she was able to internalize that character and become her.

All the more difficult when the character is actually fictional and yet, Anya Taylor-Joy recorded it in such a healthy way that you almost believe that the series is based on real events, as Gambit de Dame is a work of fiction, offers a path of redemption.

On the one hand, Beth’s good friend Jolene (played by Moses Ingram) contacts her and convinces her to pick up her pieces and fix herself, so perhaps Beth is not yet committed to a relationship at the time. Jolene offers her help and saves her from that fate.

Similarly, Beth bites into her ego to acknowledge that her instinctive play style, while good enough to beat lesser mortals, won’t be enough against reigning world champion Borgov. She does the hard work of learning a more disciplined, even mechanical, style of play that suits him.

In one of her interviews, Anya Taylor-Joy commented that growth is not easy but it is important. She is apparently wise beyond her years, as well as being prodigiously talented.

For Beth, what it takes to get to the top of her sport is also what will help her grow as an athlete. This is perhaps why the Queen’s Gambit strikes a chord with viewers.

Beth isn’t real, but the journey she’s going through and the quest she’s on is just too realistic. Remember that you can view Lady’s Gambit on the Netflix platform.



