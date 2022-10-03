“The Real Me”: Katie Hummels delivers reality on Insta!

Katie Hummels (34) doesn’t want to deceive her fans! The presenter can always be seen perfectly stylized on television. Her outfit and makeup are always on top. However, she also shows herself differently on social media. In addition to the perfect poses, every now and then there are photos in which the influencer shines without makeup. So now: Katie presents herself quite naturally and thus checks reality!

She shared a special picture on Instagram. With aluminum foil in her hair, no makeup, and a cannula in her hand, Katie contacted her followers. “This is the real me. New hair, a needle in a vein and a bitchy face,” the 34—year-old wrote, emphasizing that this is just her dry humor. As she often did before, she used the hashtags #change and #newbeginning (in German: change and a new beginning).

What exactly Katie wants to say is unclear. However, rumors have been circulating for several months that she and soccer player Mats Hummels (33) have filed for divorce. The latter was often seen cooing with other influential people.