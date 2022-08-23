The Real Housewives Vet NeNe Leaks Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo has reached an unexpected conclusion, and She’s all smiles

Nene Leakes, one of the most famous actors in the history of the Real Housewives franchise, has recently found herself embroiled in a serious legal situation. In April, the reality TV veteran filed a lawsuit against the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” against NBCUniversal, Bravo, Andy Cohen’s serial EP and the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original. Leakes accused them of creating a racist and hostile work environment during her work on the spin-off in Atlanta. However, after months of court drama, the lawsuit has come to an unexpected conclusion, and Leakes is smiling.

In an unexpected turn of events, the 54-year-old star dismissed the lawsuit against Andy Cohen and the company. Reports that surfaced a few months ago suggested that Bravo’s lawsuit could be resolved sooner rather than later, and this event seems to have proven that to be true. The documents recently submitted to the court confirming the legality and consent of all participants in the claim with the course of action were received on time:

Leaks hereby dismisses this claim and all claims made by Leaks, without prejudice, thereby concluding the consideration of this case in this court at this time. All Parties agree and stipulate the above dismissal. Neither party will seek reimbursement of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this court.

NeNe Leaks first accused Andy Cohen and Bravo of racism after the latter joked with Wendy Williams that Leaks needed money and attention. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum took to Twitter and accused Cohen of being an “old cocaine addict” and an “old racist.” And in a subsequent tweet, the star suggested that she would sue, which she would, of course, file next year. RHOA graduate Kim Zolciak-Biermann also appeared in the lawsuit and later called Lix’s allegations of racist behavior on her part incorrect.

After the lawsuit was dismissed, the native of Athens, Georgia, seems to have become more calm. Around the same time the news broke, she shared two posts on her Instagram account, both of which show off her sporty bright smile.

Talk about a serious heel turn. What prompted the Bravo graduate to change his course of action, we can only guess. Maybe she and Andy Cohen, with whom she was quite close in the past, got together and established a relationship. Whatever the reason, the reality TV shadow queen seems happy in her current situation.

NeNe Leaks has also been involved in another lawsuit that is more personal in nature. In June, she was sued by the ex-wife of her boyfriend Nyonisela Sio. The woman, Malomin Tehmeh-Sioh, claimed that Lix slept with her husband before they broke up and tried to sue her for more than $100,000 as a result of loss of affection and emotional stress. When Leakes addressed her lawsuit in late June, she stated that she had been “dragged into something that just wasn’t [her] business,” and that as a result she “didn’t have any feelings about it.”

At the same time, I think it makes sense that NeNe Leaks is still blocking any negativity at this time, and against the background of this latest development, her fans will surely want to see what she will do next. Perhaps Leakes will indeed return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a permanent actor after expressing interest in returning last year. I mean, that bright smile may not say, “I’m happy with my life.” In fact, it may be a cry: “I’m negotiating a good contract for my return to television.” This is all speculation at the moment, but it’s certainly not beyond the realm of possibility.