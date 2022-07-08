“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Brownwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito Split after 9 Months: What went Wrong?

Brownwin Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito. Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

It’s over for Brownwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito. The star of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and her friend, with whom she lived for almost nine months, broke up, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

“Brownwin and Victoria broke up earlier this week. Vic has a busy travel schedule for work, and Brownwin traveled back and forth to California a lot,” the source says, adding that “long distances have become too heavy” and “this is the main reason that led to the breakup. ”

The source adds that the 44-year-old former Bravo star “still travels back and forth to New York to speak on the topic of LGBTQ+ and sobriety,” as she traveled to the East Coast not only “because of Vic.”

Windham-Burke, who was released at the end of 2020, was first spotted kissing Brito in December 2021.

“They are both extremely passionate people who take love and heartache very seriously,” a source tells us about their breakup. “They will stay on decent terms.”

Viewers of the reality show watched Windham-Burke talk about her sexuality and marriage to Sean Burke in season 15 of RHOC. The couple, who are still legally married but call each other “exes,” have seven children: Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Karren and Kaden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Before their breakup, Windham-Burke told us about how her children were coping with her relationship.

“It depends on the child. They didn’t all take it the same way,” she said in June. “My eldest daughter Bella is still struggling with it. Not that I’m dating a woman, because we’re a very open family. You know, we’ve always been big supporters of the LGBTQ community, even before they learned to walk. We were going to the D.C. marches when they were in wheelchairs. So that wasn’t the problem. … She grew up in a certain family, and, you know, it’s close to her heart.”

Windham-Burke added that Rowan “loves” Brito as the couple “got along great,” adding: “Jacob is a 16-year-old boy. He’s like, “It doesn’t matter, I don’t care.” And little kids, you know, as far as they know, just more people love them. That’s how Sean and I presented it to them. Our family doesn’t break up. Our family is growing.”

As for her ex-husband, her parents overcame “some obstacles, some bumps in the road,” according to Wyndham-Burke.

“We had to go through some really difficult things. There were really difficult times, but now everything is really good,” she said at the time. “We are co-parents, we are partners in life. You know, we’re definitely working towards the same goals, and we get along very well. …I think we’re best friends after all.”

