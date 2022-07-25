The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Rating each former housewife by entertainment value

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey was the fourth city added to the iconic franchise. Joining the likes of Orange County, Atlanta, and New York, RHONJ gave viewers a completely different vibe. Unlike the other cities, RHONJ’s cast involved family members and close childhood friends. Husbands had pivotal roles in the show unlike in many of the other cities.

Now that the show is on its 13th season, fans look back at former housewives with fondness. Some of the women are missed while others are often forgotten. When it comes down to it, if the women can’t figure out how to get along with sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, they’re probably not going to last long. But that doesn’t mean their time on the show wasn’t entertaining.

Updated on July 25th, 2022, by Lynn Gibbs: With the 13th season of RHONJ currently filming, The Real Housewives fans are counting down the days until the new season eventually releases. The cast for season 13 appears relatively similar to the previous season, which reminds fans of the previous Housewives who won’t be coming back any time soon. While some Housewives were entertaining and inspiring to watch, others fell flat. There are different reasons for why a Housewife was fired or demoted, a lack of an entertaining storyline is a big one.

Dina Cantin (Seasons 1, 3, 4, And 6)

Dina Cantin (formerly known as Dina Manzo) was part of the original cast. One of her best friends was Teresa Giudice, her sister was cast member Caroline Manzo, and her sister-in-law was cast member Jacqueline Laurita. Dina was unlike the others because she was soft-spoken and focused on peace instead of involving herself with drama. Her friendship with Teresa was one of the show’s best.

RELATED: 9 Best Friendships On RHONJ

Her ex-husband didn’t want to be on camera so her storyline focused more on her and her daughter. But as sweet and beautiful as Dina was, she wasn’t the most entertaining of cast members. She lasted two seasons before coming back for a short stint in seasons 4 and 6 before calling it quits.

Caroline Manzo (Seasons 1-5)

As popular and long-lasting as Caroline Manzo was as a Housewife, she wasn’t the most entertaining. The most amusing thing about Caroline was her family, which was why when she left The Real Housewives she was granted a spin-off that revolved around her family.

Caroline was one of the more well-spoken and logical Housewives (not to mention intimidating) but she wasn’t as silly as Melissa, relaxed as Kathy, or dimwitted as Teresa. Because of these reasons, she was a great Housewife but not the most entertaining as the others.

Kathy Wakile (Seasons 2-7)

Kathy Wakilie started as a guest in season 2 before becoming a Housewife for three seasons. Keeping the family connection strong, Wakilie was Teresa and Joe’s cousin. The show followed her and her family as she started her own business, but the star of every storyline was the drama that followed her and her cousin, Teresa.

Wakilie and her husband and children were a breath of fresh air on the series but they didn’t light up the screen like some of the other cast members did, which is why she’s not higher on the list. Kathy was a great former cast member but not amusing enough to come back for another season.

Jacqueline Laurita (Seasons 1-7)

Jacqueline Laurita was another original Housewife who lasted for five straight seasons. Viewers saw Jacqueline trying to find herself throughout the series. She was a dedicated mother and wife but when it came to her friendships, she was somewhat a doormat. Some of the most dramatic storylines on RHONJ followed Jacqueline and her friendships.

She eventually found her voice but the drama became too much for her. She came back for one more season in season 7 but once again, she couldn’t hold her own against the likes of Siggy Flicker, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Gorga. Jacqueline was sweet to watch but was she entertaining? Not so much.

Amber Marchese (Season 6)

As was the case for most of the cast on RHONJ, it wasn’t just Amber that had viewers talking, it was her controversial husband too. He was just as involved in the ladies’ fights as Amber was.

RELATED: The 8 Most Loved Housewives Of All Time (& The 7 Most Hated)

Amber only lasted one season and knew Melissa Gorga from their days in college. Amber was out for blood in her only season because Melissa never reached out to her when she was battling breast cancer. Nevertheless, her aggressive nature, opinionated husband, and mission to get to the point made her an entertaining Housewife. However, she was one of the most hated.

Nicole Napolitano & Teresa Aprea (Season 6)

Twin sisters Nicole Napolitano and Teresa Aprea were cast members during season 6. They didn’t just look exactly alike but they did everything together and backed each other up in times of need. Like Amber, season 6 was their one and only season, but it’s widely known as one of the franchise’s worst.

Both women were fun-loving mothers going through different relationship issues. It was because of their “two is better than one” aura that made these twins amazing to watch on television. Sadly, the two didn’t make it past one season because they didn’t fit in well with the group.

Danielle Staub (Seasons 1-2 And 8-10)

Is Danielle Staub one of the most well-known and controversial members of The Real Housewives universe? Possibly. Due to her dark past, appetite for men, and vicious fighting skills, Danielle Staub is one of the most entertaining Housewives in the series.

RELATED: 10 Most Emotional Quotes From The Real Housewives Franchise

Fans love to hate her and so do her castmates. She came back as a friend from seasons 8-10 as a way to redeem herself but it didn’t do the job she hoped. Drama followed her everywhere she went, which is what made her one of the most entertaining women to watch whether fans supported her or not.

Siggy Flicker (Seasons 7-8)

Siggy Flicker became a Housewife in season 7 and only lasted two seasons but the amount of entertainment that followed Siggy was unmatched. Siggy was loud, opinionated, and emotional beyond relief. She made a big deal out of the smallest of issues and had no problem shading those who disturbed her day or event.

The series also showed Siggy’s home life as a mother and wife, and it looked like even her children were just as sick of Siggy’s emotional side. She cried about most things and didn’t handle issues with grace. Siggy didn’t have the longest run on RHONJ but she was one of the more entertaining.