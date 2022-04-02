The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais: One Day of my Life

Garcelle Beauvais is just like Us! The 55-year-old star of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” works hard to combine her professional aspirations with the daily running of a healthy household.

A real co-host starts her morning with a little self-care in the form of maintaining beauty. Beauvais wakes up early — at 6 a.m. — to get rid of puffiness under his eyes by applying plasters on his face.

The Haitian-American model devotes most of her morning and afternoon to work calls, events or recordings. However, the best part of her day is meeting her twin sons Jax and Jade, 14, whom she shares with ex–husband Mike Nealon. (The duo broke up in 2011 after 10 years of marriage.)

“Time for my parenting duties!” Beauvais enthuses Us, referring to her 14:30. time to pick up. “My favorite time of the day is when I pick up my boys from school.”

While the NYPD Blue graduate likes to be busy during the day, she tells us that she likes to spend time alone towards the end of the night. “I like to spend time on the “I”, — she says about relaxing on the couch, noting that she often “drinks a glass of wine” when she relaxes.

Despite the already busy schedule, Beauvais can’t help but add new things to her plate, including a jewelry collaboration with the accessories brand Roni Blanshay, on which she worked last year.

“Like most women today, I have an extremely hectic lifestyle that requires multitasking,” the businesswoman told Us exclusively in May 2021 about the venture. “I feel that even the smallest piece of jewelry helps to emphasize a woman’s style and gives a zest to her overall image. It makes us walk a little taller and smile a little wider when we know we’re wearing something beautiful.”

The actress of the film “Caught in the Web” wanted each work not only to empower women in their daily activities, but also to explore “what a woman in power looks like.” At the time she said Us: “I’m creating my own reinterpreted story with a carefully selected collection of jewelry that can give a little sparkle and confidence to any woman, from breakfast to the boardroom.”

Beauvais’ strong personality is evident in all of her work, including her time in front of the camera on RHOBH. Last month, the reality star exclusively teased fans about what they can expect from season 12 – and from the infamous vacation in Aspen, Colorado, where the women went earlier this year.

“Aspen broke loose. That’s all I want to say,” she said during a February appearance on the Us podcast “Getting Real With the Housewives.” “I do not know how we pack so many things in three days.”

Do you want to know how else Beauvais spends his time? Scroll down to see what a typical day from her life of a reality TV star and a working mom looks like:

6:00 a.m.

The TV presenter starts her morning with bandages under her eyes to get rid of puffiness. “That’s how I start every day,” she says with a laugh.

7:00 a.m.

Beauvais likes to enjoy home workouts.

10:00 a.m.

“I’m making a call to Zoom to promote [my memoir],” the Bravo personality tells us, referring to her new book, Love Me the Way I Am, which tells about her youth in Haiti and how she got to New York. A city to model before chasing your Hollywood dreams.

12:00

Bove tells us about his day in the studio while recording his part of the uncensored TV One documentary series, which delves into the lives of black celebrities.

14:30

The Coming 2 America actress goes into mom mode when she picks up her sons from school during the week.

8:00 p.m.

Beauvais always gives himself a little time before going to bed.

Bove’s memoir “Love Me the Way I Am” is already available for pre-order and will go on sale on Tuesday, April 12.