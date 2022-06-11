The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kim Zolciak-Biermann broke her silence after her name was named in a lawsuit by NeNe Leaks Bravo

Almost two years after she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the second time, Nene Leakes decided to sue Bravo in April. The lawsuit also includes NBCUniversal, other production companies involved in the filming, and some executive producers, including Andy Cohen, who are being sued for an unspecified amount of compensation. The TV presenter accuses them of encouraging a “racially insensitive” culture in the workplace, referring to several specific incidents with her former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. And now Zolciak-Biermann has broken her silence about the trial in which her name is mentioned.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann reacts to NeNe’s accusations of draining

In particular, NeNe Leaks confirmed in her lawsuit that she was a “target of systemic racism” by her co-star in the film, who later became a headliner in the Bravo series “Don’t Be Late.” Presumably, Kim Zolciak-Biermann used racial stereotypes and insults during the filming of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in earlier seasons. And Lix’s complaints about such behavior were allegedly first met by the network with inaction, and then with Lix’s expulsion later. In the teaser of the movie OWN The Nightcap with Carlos King, which was shared with Entertainment Tonight, Zolciak-Biermann denied the accusations, partly stating:

I mean, [NeNe Leaks] knows that what she’s saying isn’t true about me. It’s funny, and she knows it. So, I’ll deal with her when she’s done with them.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who was joined in this segment by other former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alumni for a mini-reunion, seems to be hinting that she may sue her former colleague over these claims after the current lawsuit is settled. If this is the case, NeNe Leaks’ legal problems may continue for some time. But we won’t know much more until the rest of the episode premieres tonight, June 11. What we do know is that Leakes’ other co-star in the film, Kandi Burruss, who remains a star of RHOA to this day, weighed in that she herself does not attach much importance to accusations of racism.

However, to make it clear, NeNe Leaks is not suing Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but only the highest ranks. In a conversation with TMZ in May, the 54-year-old woman explained that the reason she filed the lawsuit after all this time is that she believes the network blacklisted her for speaking out, noting that she could not work. for more than three years because of this. She also hinted that the white “head of the corporation” hinted that she was posing as a white woman because of her blonde hair. In general, Lix told the publication that the main purpose of her lawsuit is “to stop discrimination against black women.”

NeNe Leaks is currently experiencing other legal issues

More recently, another lawsuit has also surfaced against the fan favorite of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta”, only this time she was sued. Namely, the wife of the alleged boyfriend of the TV presenter accuses her that their marriage ended with their extramarital affair. Subsequently, the woman demands $100,000 compensation due to emotional stress, humiliation and loss of affection.

Later, NeNe Leaks responded to the woman’s accusations of fraud on her Instagram Live via Us Weekly. She said being recognized as a “husband snatcher” after her husband Gregg died of cancer was “too much.” Leaks added:

And no one steals husbands here. They? I would never. Nobody wants to steal other people’s problems, dear.

Whatever the case (or cases), it seems that the reality TV star has a lot of drama on her plate right now. We will find out what else Kim Zolciak-Biermann may plan to add to this when her participation in the “Nightcap” airs tonight, June 11, on OWN at 22:00. EASTERN STANDARD TIME! And to find out about the latest drama “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” watch the new episodes of season 14 on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo or the next day with Peacock Premium.