The real couple Zach and Randy Ballard lost 100 pounds thanks to the Nutrisystem partner plan: “Reliable”

Trying to lose weight, many people may first start looking for a personal trainer or nutritionist. While both can be useful, it turns out that one of your biggest motivators may already be near you.

Studies have shown that couples who work together to lose weight lose 20 percent more than if they were on a diet alone. Married couple Zach and Randy Ballard convincingly confirmed these findings when they dropped 100 pounds together in the Nutrisystem partner plan.

Zack lacked energy, especially in his relationship with his daughters, and he didn’t feel very well. When he saw a photo of his family on the beach and no longer recognized himself, he realized that he had to change something. However, Zack wasn’t a fan of dieting. He wanted something he could rely on to smoothly guide him towards his health goals.

“When I was looking for a weight loss program, I looked around and said, ‘I need a reliable program,’ and Nutrisystem is what I need,” Zach said in a video in which he and his wife discussed their journey. “He tells you what to eat, when to eat, how to eat, and there are many success stories.”

Zach signed up for Nutrisystem, and Randi soon joined him, “jealous” of her husband’s weight loss. She said that looking at old photos of herself was “frustrating” and that she knew she was ready to get back on track.

The Ballards decided to try the Nutrisystem partner plan together. The plan offers very easy-to-prepare meals, snacks between breakfast, lunch and dinner, and even new premium options containing up to 30 grams of protein. Zach ended up losing 65 pounds according to plan, and Randi lost 35 pounds.

“With the joint implementation of the Nutrisystem partner plan, it is much easier to hold each other accountable,” Zak said. Since losing weight with Nutrisystem, he now runs three to four miles every weekday morning and can now happily keep up with his kids.