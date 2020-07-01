The Real Center of Gravity of the Solar System was Calculated

Scientists have identified the true center of gravity of the Solar System. Accordingly, the center of gravity of the Solar System is located on the surface of the Sun, not the core.

Have you ever thought where the center of gravity of our Solar System is? Most of you will probably say that the center is the middle of the Sun, that is, the nucleus. However, this is not true. Because, contrary to what we think, the Sun does not stand in a fixed position while rotating around its own axis. All the planets, especially Jupiter, the largest planet in the Solar System, have a slight attraction force on the Sun. Therefore, the Sun shows an oscillation as it revolves around itself.

A new study published in The Astrophysical Journal was able to detect the true true center of the Solar System with an error of 100 meters. Although 100 meters may seem like a great distance when we think humanly, when we consider billions of kilometers in diameter of the solar system, it can be called a margin of error close to zero.

How was the center of the Solar System detected?

As you know, the heaviest celestial body in the Solar System The Sun and rocky planets, gas giants or meteors in the system can exert a very low gravitational force to the Sun. However, in order to perform a precise measurement, the effect of all celestial bodies that could apply gravitational force to the Sun had to be calculated individually, which was exactly what was done in the research.

As we mentioned above, planets can exert a very low gravitational force on the Sun. For this reason, the center of gravity of the Solar System did not go far from the center of the Sun and according to the published research results, the center of gravity of the Solar System is located on the surface of the Sun. Considering that the radius of the Sun is 696 thousand kilometers, we can say that the planets deflected the center of gravity of the Solar System by 696 thousand kilometers.

Why is it important to identify the center of gravity of the Solar System?

The next work of scientists who can now accurately measure the center of gravity of the Solar System will be to measure the gravitational waves of supermassive black holes or pulsars, thousands of light years away. In other words, the methods used to detect the center of the Solar System will be used to detect black holes later.



