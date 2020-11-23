The Real Background That Netflix Series Will Tell

Vikings is one of the most successful programs of the moment. When it was announced in January 2019 that the upcoming sixth season would be its last, it took Netflix less than a year to land a sequel series with creator Michael Hirst.

In November 2019, the streaming service ordered 24 episodes of Vikings: Valhalla, which takes up the original show, but with a major time jump. Where does the story take this, someone we know will return and what is Valhalla? Here’s the untold truth from Vikings: Valhalla, the afterlife from the show that brought historical figures to life (and then brutally killed them).

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years in the future of Vikings

Just when you thought you were in control of all of Ragnar Lothbrok’s descendants, relatives, and acquaintances, history jumps 100 years into the future. Vikings: Valhalla will focus on famous Vikings and descendants of Vikings who lived around 1000 AD. (A few decades or so. The exact dates are just one aspect the Vikings get wrong in the story)

Even if you’ve never heard of Ragnar (played by Travis Fimmel on the show) before watching Vikings, you may have heard of some of the characters that will appear in Valhalla.

William the Conqueror or “William the Conqueror” (also known as King William I) became the first Norman king of England after defeating the English king Harold II at the Battle of Hastings in 1066. Although he was from Normandy in France, William was a descendant of a Viking family: Rollo (Clive Standen in Vikings) who was his great-great-grandfather.

However, William was not the first to attempt the English throne. Just before he arrived another character that we will see in Valhalla, Harald Hardrada, also known as King Harald III of Norway. If you consider a historical event to be a spoiler, please skip the next paragraph.

Hardrada invaded England with 300 Viking ships less than a month before William. Although they won a victory against Harold II’s English army, they were roundly defeated shortly thereafter and Hardrada died.

Another confirmed character from Valhalla is less famous outside of Norway but also fascinating. Leif Erikson was a Nordic explorer, it is believed that he was one of the first Europeans to set foot in North America. It remains to be seen exactly how this ties in with the exploits of Hardrada and William, but it appears Vikings: Valhalla may be expanding their horizons.



