The reaction of the sports world to the Urban Meyer T-shirt of a Nebraska fan

Nebraska football fans are in desperate need of something that could change their program.

During Saturday’s 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma, two Cornhusker fans went viral because of several interesting T-shirts.

The T-shirts read “Hire Urban Meyer.”

The world of college football reacted to this opinion on Twitter.

“Wouldn’t it be great if he went and just pooped in bed?” one fan wrote.

“The only thing that can make your coaching situation worse,” said another.

“Be careful what you wish for…” another added.

These two fans aren’t the only ones hoping the Cornhuskers will hire Meyer. During Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff show in Lincoln, fans chanted “We Want Urban” behind the three-time national champion.

It is reported that Nebraska contacted Meyer about the opening of its head coach, reports CBS Sports.

Meyer is one of the most experienced coaches at the college football level, having won national championships in both Florida and Ohio State.

At the same time, he ends an unsuccessful coaching job in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He was fired mid-season after posting a 2-11 record full of off-field scandals.

Would you like Meyer to take over as head coach at Lincoln?