The reaction of the sports world to the news of the Kremlin and Britney Griner

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it had offered Russia a trade deal to bring home “wrongfully detained” WNBA star Britney Griner.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken included details of the trade offer in this announcement, saying the proposed deal would bring home Griner and another American prisoner Paul Whelan. It was widely reported that the US government would send Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer, instead.

The Russian Kremlin does not like that these details become public.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement had been concluded and stressed the Russian government’s desire to keep these deals secret from the public.

“We know that such issues are being discussed without such disclosure of information,” Peskov said, according to the Associated Press. “Usually the public finds out about this when the agreements are already being implemented.”

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russian officials allegedly found cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. The US Olympic champion was detained for 161 days.