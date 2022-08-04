The reaction of the sports world to the news about the guilt of Britney Griner

A few minutes ago, a Russian judge announced that WNBA star Britney Griner was found guilty of drug possession.

Griner’s trial officially ended this Thursday. Before the verdict was announced, she apologized for her actions.

“I never wanted to offend anyone, I never wanted to endanger the Russian population, I never wanted to break any laws here,” Griner said. “I made an honest mistake, and I hope that in your decision my life will not end here. I know everyone keeps talking about the political pawn and politics, but I hope it’s far from this courtroom.”

Although Griner’s sentence has already been announced, they are still waiting to see what her sentence will be. It is reported that the prosecutor’s office requested 9.5 years.

The sports world is understandably disappointed with Griner’s verdict.

As they say, this is not a surprise.

ESPN’s T.J. Quinn reported Wednesday that Griner is “prepared for the worst” when it comes to her verdict and sentence.

Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.

Since U.S. officials have classified Griner as illegally detained, a potential prisoner exchange with Russia is still under consideration.