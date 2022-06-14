The reaction of the sports world to the loud statement of Serena Williams

Serena Williams is back. The greatest tennis player of all time will return after receiving an invitation to Wimbledon.

Williams is one of six women who received a wild card in the singles draw.

“The stage is waiting. Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon this summer as a wild card for her 21st appearance,” Wimbledon announced.

“23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams will play at Wimbledon, which received a wild-card invitation,” ESPN wrote.

“Serena Williams IS COMING BACK and we are all for Wimbledon to call and GOAT to respond as she is set to hunt for the 24th Grand Slam tournament by invitation with a wildcard,” CPTennis tweeted.

“Serena Williams is 40 years old. Her last match was over a year ago… and 127 women will be hoping like hell they don’t draw her in the first round of @Wimbledon,” said John Wertheim.

“Serena Williams is playing at Wimbledon, Beyonce is working on an album, I’m going to apologize in advance for the person I will become when Bey releases the first single this weekend, Serena wins Wimby,” the fan said.

“Serena Williams confirms that she is returning to the tour after a year to play at Wimbledon. Fantastic news for her fans and tennis in general,” said Jose Morgado.

Welcome back, Serena.