The reaction of the sports world to the loud statement of Roger Federer

One of the greatest tennis players of all time hangs up a racket.

On Thursday morning, 20-time world champion Roger Federer announced his retirement.

In a heartfelt message on social media, the 41-year-old Swiss native announced that next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his last tournament.

“As many of you know, the last three years have given me problems in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to get back into full fitness. But I also know the possibilities and limits of my body, and his message has been clear lately,” Federer wrote. “I am 41 years old. I’ve played over 1,500 matches in 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I could ever have dreamed of, and now I have to figure out when it’s time to end my sports career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my last ATP tournament. Of course, I will play more tennis in the future, but not at Grand Slam tournaments or on tour.”

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this massive news.

“You’re an ASSHOLE because the skill you brought to tennis is incomparable. Your beautiful soul also has no equal. You will shine forever, on and off the court, and we will always bask in your glory,” one fan wrote. .

“What an amazing journey it was!” added another.

One of the best who ever did it. A hell of a career for a GOAT,” said another.

Federer has won eight titles at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open and one at the French Open.

Congratulations on a great career, Fed.