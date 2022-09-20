The reaction of the sports world to the loud statement of Roger Federer

Just last week, tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement.

Although he has announced his retirement, he has not officially left yet. This week, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will take part in the Laver Cup in London.

At a press conference before the tournament, Federer announced that he would not compete in singles. However, he plans to play doubles this week.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news. Most are not ready to say goodbye to the tennis legend yet.

“I’m not feeling well,” one fan said.

“What we got with Serena at the U.S. Open was so unique and special. I’m glad Fed is back on the court, I hate that it has to be like this,” said another fan.

Most fans are just hoping that Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal in his final tournament.

“The doubles games should be with Nadal, for the last time. We tennis fans need it,” said one fan.

Will Nadal and Federer be able to unite?