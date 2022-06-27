The reaction of the sports world to the decision of Britney Griner, made on Monday

Earlier today, Russian officials announced that WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in custody for the next six months.

Griner appeared in court on Monday. Her trial on drug charges is scheduled to begin on July 1; if convicted, she could serve up to 10 years in prison.

Griner will have to remain in custody for the duration of the trial. While she is waiting, the eight-time participant of the WNBA All-Star Game is receiving support from Americans on social networks, especially after today’s decision.

“#FreeBrittneyGriner has been going on for 130 days and keeps counting. We need to do everything possible to get @brittneyGriner out of Russia,” Dawn Staley said. “God, we need a miracle. We pray for a miracle. #Clothes.”

“Unacceptable. Let’s get her home now! #FreeBG,” South Carolina congressional candidate Judd Larkins said in response to the fact that Griner was detained for another six months.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolette McQueen said.

“Absolutely terrible,” said journalist Johnny Venerable of the Cardinals.

Griner is in custody in Russia after being arrested at Moscow airport on February 17.