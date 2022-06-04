The reaction of the sports world to Shakira’s Saturday news

Popular singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique broke up after 12 years of marriage. The star couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are breaking up,” they said. “For the sake of the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that our privacy be respected. Thank you for understanding.”

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have two children. For the past few years, the family has mostly lived in Spain.

The now former couple met each other in 2010. Pique starred in Shakira’s music video “Waka Waka”, which just so happened to become the official song of the FIFA World Cup at that time.

A few months ago, Shakira hinted that her relationship with Pique was not easy, in the Planet Weirdo podcast.

“My poor husband, fucking boyfriend, fucking daddy, call him whatever you want, he’s been waiting for me for so long. He’s tired of waiting,” Shakira said on the Planet Weirdo podcast with Holly X. “Because Colombian time does not coincide with Catalan and Spanish.”

The future status of Shakira’s relationship will certainly be closely monitored.