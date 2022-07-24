The reaction of the sports world to Ferrari’s performance on Sunday

Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Getty Images

It was a pretty brutal day at the French Formula 1 Grand Prix for Scuderia Ferrari, and it could cost them the Constructors’ Cup if the race comes to an end.

Saturday was mixed for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc won his sixth pole of the season and Carlos Sainz eventually dropped to 19th after exceeding their quota for powertrain elements. But while Sainz eventually improved his position, things went wrong for Leclair the next day.

On the 17th lap of the French Grand Prix, Leclerc went out of control and crashed into a wall. He had problems with the tires, and on a big turn his wheels failed. Leclerc ended his career by doing so for the third time this season.

However, Ferrari managed to knock a few points out of the race. Carlos Sainz struggled from 19th to fifth, while securing the fastest lap.

Formula 1 fans were shocked by Ferrari after their heartbreaking finish:

Up until Sunday, Ferrari dominated the whole of July. Carlos Sainz won his first pole and race of the year at the British Grand Prix, and Charles Leclerc ended his difficult period with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix next week.

Their victories allowed Leclerc to significantly reduce the gap from the leader of the Formula 1 championship Max Verstappen, and Ferrari reduced the gap from Red Bull in the Constructors’ Cup.

But today’s results forced Ferrari to lag behind Red Bull by 82 points. Leclerc, meanwhile, is now 66 points behind Verstappen due to the fact that he did not score points today.

This year, Scuderia Ferrari has won four victories and 11 podiums. But their seven pensioners are the most in Formula 1.

Will Ferrari be able to recover from today’s performance and win the Hungarian Grand Prix next week?