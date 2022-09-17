The reaction of the sports world to Britney Griner, her loss and news

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Britney Griner.

Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. It is reported that she is not feeling very well now.

According to Cherel, Britney’s letters to her are becoming more and more gloomy. “She’s not feeling well,” Cherel said through reporter Abby Phillip. “She’s losing it.”

Fans are praying for Griner.

“It’s so heartbreaking, Biden needs to figure out who they want and bring her home now,” another fan said.

Sherel made a broader statement after meeting with Biden.

“I felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the day when my wife comes home. As my family and I continue this journey, I would like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders and supporters who continue to support us and advocate for Britney’s quick and speedy solution. safe return. Let’s share a single commitment to bring all Americans home to their families and loved ones. Together we are BG”.

Hopefully, the United States and Russia can work together to bring Griner home in the near future.